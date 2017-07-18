Jolo naghahanda na sa pagtakbo sa senado kaya nag-aral sa Singapore?

KAMAKAILAN ay nagpunta si Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla sa Singapore para mag-aral. Seryoso na talaga ang binata sa kanyang political career kaya hindi na kami magtataka kung one day ay tumakbo rin siyang senador tulad ng amang si Sen. Bong Revilla.
Base sa post ni Jolo sa kanyang social media account, “I recently finished the Executive Education on Driving Excellence in Governance course at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.
“It’s been years since I studied in a university but the experience was great. I learned and enjoyed a lot from it. We did eight straight hours of discussions, lectures, group works and recitations for three days.
“We discussed topics like Asia’s Geopolitics, Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, Data Analytics, and Water Management and Sustainability. I have learned that many of them are applicable to our province and to our country as well.
“Now, equipped with the new theories and learnings, it is my duty to put these in practice. To quote Singapore’s Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, ‘If you want to reach your goals and dreams, you cannot do it without discipline.’
“Congratulations to the Vice Governors League of the Philippines! May we all continue serving the people for the betterment of our nation.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94