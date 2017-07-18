Jolo naghahanda na sa pagtakbo sa senado kaya nag-aral sa Singapore?

KAMAKAILAN ay nagpunta si Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla sa Singapore para mag-aral. Seryoso na talaga ang binata sa kanyang political career kaya hindi na kami magtataka kung one day ay tumakbo rin siyang senador tulad ng amang si Sen. Bong Revilla.

Base sa post ni Jolo sa kanyang social media account, “I recently finished the Executive Education on Driving Excellence in Governance course at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.

“It’s been years since I studied in a university but the experience was great. I learned and enjoyed a lot from it. We did eight straight hours of discussions, lectures, group works and recitations for three days.

“We discussed topics like Asia’s Geopolitics, Good Governance and Public Service Delivery, Data Analytics, and Water Management and Sustainability. I have learned that many of them are applicable to our province and to our country as well.

“Now, equipped with the new theories and learnings, it is my duty to put these in practice. To quote Singapore’s Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, ‘If you want to reach your goals and dreams, you cannot do it without discipline.’

“Congratulations to the Vice Governors League of the Philippines! May we all continue serving the people for the betterment of our nation.”