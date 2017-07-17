Not Peace but Division

July 17, 2017 Monday

15th Week in

Ordinary Time

1st Reading:

Ex. 1:8-14Gospel: Mt 10:34—11:1

Jesus said to his apostles, “Do not think that I have come to establish peace on earth. I have not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to set a man against his father and daughter against her mother; a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. Each one will have as enemies those of one’s own family.

Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not cross and come after me is not worthy of me. And whoever does not take up his worthy of me. One who wants to benefit from his life will lose it; one who loses his life for my sake will find it.

Whoever welcomes you welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes him who sent me. The one who welcomes a prophet as a prophet will receive the reward of a prophet; the one who welcomes a just man because he is a just man will receive the reward of a just man. And if anyone gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones, because he is a disciple of mine, I assure you, he will not go unrewarded.” (…)

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

A joke is told of a suspect cross-examined in court whether or not he really committed the theft. The prosecutor asked: “Did you really steal the TV, jewelry, money, et-coetera?” The accused thought for a while and said, “I may have stolen the TV, jewelry and the money, but please do not accuse me of stealing the et-coetera. I do not even know what it is.”

The Latin word “et coetera” which has entered the English grammar in its abbreviated form (etc.) literally means “and all the other things”. It is only a three-letter abbreviation but it can mean everything else we don’t find important to enumerate. Even God can end up here. With the direction the world is taking vis-à-vis technological advancement, God can be treated as a superfluous being best committed to the world of the “et coetera”.

Today’s Gospel reminds us that God should be above all else. Even when it should come to the point of choosing between God and parents, God should be the preferential option. In keeping with this value system Jesus once declared, “For I have come to set a man against his father and daughter against her mother; a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law. Each one will have as enemies those of one’s own family.” The Lord accepts no compromises when it comes to morality. He said, “Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me. And whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not cross and come after me is not worthy of me.” Above all, God! – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM.

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

