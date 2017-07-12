Coco sasabak na uli sa matinding sagupaan By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

DAHIL sa sunud-sunod na nangyari sa pamilya ni Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ay napilitan siyang bumalik sa serbisyo bilang Special Action Force (SAF) para bigyan hustisya ang pagkamatay ng anak nila ni Yassi Pressman (Alyanna). Base sa tumatakbong kuwento ngayon ng serye ay handa na siyang makipagsagupaan sa mga bantang dala ng hukbo ng Pulang Araw ay kaagad siyang ipinadala sa labanan upang sugpuin ang mga miyembro ng grupo na nagdadala ng kaguluhan sa bayan ng San Gabriel. Sabay naman dito ang patuloy na pagmamanipula sa kanya sa pagpapakita ng suporta ni Director Hipolito (John Arcilla), ang kasabwat ng rebeldeng grupo na gumawa ng mga krimen at pagmukhaing siya ang umaayos sa mga ito para sa hangarin niyang maging senador. At sa pagharap ni Cardo sa panibagong hamon ay may mga bagong karakter ding nakilala ang mga manonood kamakailan na pinagmumulan ng aksyon tuwing gabi tulad nina SPO2 Gerardo dela Paz (Ejay Falcon), PO3 Christian Clemente (Dominique Roque), SPO2 Bernardo Quinto (Ron Morales), at PO3 Katrina Velasco (Louise delos Reyes) na kanyang mga kasama upang malabanan ang mga rebelde at mapanatili ang katahimikan sa bayan. Kaya abangan ang mas marami pang maaaksyong tagpo sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano gabi-gabi sa ABS-CBN pagkatapos ng TV Patrol.

