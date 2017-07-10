Lightweight running shoes di bagay sa ‘heavy’ runner

NAPAG-ALAMAN sa isang bagong pananaliksik na ang paggamit ng lightweight running shoes ay mas nakasasama kaysa nakabubuti para sa mga heavy runners.

Bagamat lumaki ang popula-ridad ng lightweight running shoes sa mga nakalipas na taon kabilang na ang paggaya sa tinatawag na ‘barefoot running experience’, ang bagong pag-aaral ay nagmungkahi na ang laki ng padding na iyong napili ay nakadepende kung gaano ka kabigat.

Sa pag-aaral ng University of South Australia Sansom Institute for Health Research, tiningnan ng mga mananaliksik ang 61 trained runner sa loob ng isang 26-week period.

Nabatid na ang mga runner na tumitimbang ng mahigit 85 kilograms, na siyang average na timbang ng mga lalaking Australian, at nagsasanay gamit ang lightweight running shoes ay tatlong beses na mas malamang na magtamo ng injury kaysa suot nito ng nakagawiang running shoes.

Subalit ang mga mas magaan na runner, na ang timbang ay mas mababa sa 71 kilograms, ay mas napaangat ang kanilang pag-ensayo kapag tumatakbo gamit ang lightweight shoes at walang peligro ng injury sa kanilang pagtakbo.

“Heavier runners, weighing more than 71 kilograms, also improved their performance in lighter shoes, but had more injuries in that shoe type, and the heavier the runners got, the greater the risk of injury,” sabi ni lead researcher Dr. Joel Fuller.

Ang mga natuklasan sa nasabing pag-aaral ay nagtulak naman sa grupo na imungkahi na kung pipili ng running shoes mas mabuti na piliin ang akma sa iyong timbang.

Sinabi pa ni co-researcher Professor Jon Buckley na ang mga natuklasan ay partikular na kunektado sa body weight hindi sa body mass index (BMI) at ang tinatakbong distansiya ay kaila-ngang ikonsidera kung pipili ng sapatos anuman ang iyong timbang.

“Weight produces higher impact forces that increase injury, regardless if this is the result of being a taller and possibly heavier person, or a person carrying a little more weight than average,” sabi ni Buckley. “By following the bodyweight guidelines for using minimalist shoes, runners can avoid unnecessary injuries that result from inappropriate shoe choice.”