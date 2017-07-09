Quantcast

Bandera Lotto Results, July 08, 2017

2:48 pm | Sunday, July 9th, 2017

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS
6Digit 8-4-3-8-8-6 08/07/2017 459,109.00 0
Suertres Lotto 11AM 1-7-2 08/07/2017 4,500.00 336
Suertres Lotto 4PM 4-4-2 08/07/2017 4,500.00 313
Suertres Lotto 9PM 7-5-9 08/07/2017 4,500.00 651
EZ2 Lotto 9PM 02-14 08/07/2017 4,000.00 591
Lotto 6/42 10-07-37-33-40-04 08/07/2017 6,000,000.00 0
EZ2 Lotto 11AM 16-20 08/07/2017 4,000.00 240
EZ2 Lotto 4PM 06-30 08/07/2017 4,000.00 276
Grand Lotto 6/55 38-40-25-52-26-03 08/07/2017 110,337,820.00 0

