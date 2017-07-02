Pinoy boxer Jerwin Ancajas naidepensa ang IBF junior bantamweight title By Melvin Sarangay

Matagumpay na naidepensa ni Pinoy boxer Jerwin Ancajas ang hawak na IBF junior bantamweight title laban kay Teiru Kinoshita sa pamamagitan ng seventh round technical knockout. Bunga ng panalo, naitala ni Ancajas ang ika-27 panalo at ika-18 knockout win.

