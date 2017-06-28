Duterte napag-isa ang bansa sa unang taon, pero… By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Kung mayroon umanong nagawa si Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang unang taon sa puwesto, ito ay pag-isahin ang buong bansa.

Ito ang assessment ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, miyembro ng oposisyon sa Kamara de Representantes, sa anibersaryo ng pag-upo ni Duterte sa Malacanang.

“Despite his unpresidential demeanor, profane language, abusive rhetoric and flawed policy statements, President Rodrigo Duterte, in his own inscrutable way, has held the nation together one year into his incumbency,” ani Lagman. “The President has galvanized a vast majority to believe in his campaign promise that “change is coming”. The people still await the coming of authentic change.”

Pero unti-unti na umanong nagigising ang publiko at patunay dito ang pagbaba ng rating ni Duterte sa mga survey dahil sa hindi pa natutupad na mga pangako nito.

Problema pa rin umano ang droga, mabigat pa rin ang daloy ng trapiko, mayroon pa ring ‘endo’, wala pa rin ang peace agreement sa rebeldeng komunista at Muslim, at ramdam pa rin ang kahirapan.

“He refuses to realize that the drug menace is both a health and poverty issue, not simply a police matter,” ani Lagman. “He has relentlessly embarked on a deadly campaign against drug users and traffickers. This violent policy has dismally failed in other countries like Thailand, Columbia, and Mexico.”

