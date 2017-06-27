Palit-ulo na alok ng Maute ibinasura ng Palasyo

IBINASURA ng Palasyo ang alok na palit-ulo ng teroristang grupong Maute kung saan iniaalok na pakakawalan ang bihag na pari kapalit ng mga magulang ng mga Maute na hawak na ng gobyerno.

“Government’s policy not to negotiate with terrorists remains. Hence, the local religious leader-led talks with the terrorists last Sunday is one of that was not sanctioned by government, the military and our political leaders. Any demands made inside, therefore, hold no basis,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Nauna nang inalok ng lider ng Maute na si Abdullah Maute na palalayain si Fr. Teresito “Chito” Suganob kapalit ng kanyang magulang na sina Ominta “Farhana” Maute at Cayamora Maute.

“Let us continue to remind the public that the gravity of theirs — of terrorists’ and their supporters’ offense is immense and they must all be held accountable for all their actions,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Abella na inaalam pa rin ng militar kung talagang nakalabas na si Ispilon Hapilon sa Marawi City.

“Granting that this is true, it would be a clear sign of his cowardice because he abandoned his companions and has run away from the battle. It may also be indicative of the infighting that may now be going on within the group. It may be a matter of time before they disintegrate or self-destruct,” ayon pa kay Abella.