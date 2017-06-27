Yeng tuwang-tuwa nang makatrabaho si Dave Moffatt; susunod si Bryan McNight

MAY bago na namang single ang Tawag Ng Tanghalan hurado na si Yeng Constantino. Dito ay makakasama naman niya ang sikat na Canadian singer na si Dave Moffatt (ng grupong The Moffats) mula sa Star Music.

Kuwento ni Yeng tungkol kay Dave base sa panayam sa kanya ng ABS-CBN, “Grabe ang bait niyang person even ‘yung tatay niya, kasi nandito rin ‘yung tatay niya noong nag-record kami. Ang dami kong nakuhang wisdom about show business and even sa song writing so ayon masaya, masaya ‘yung recording session namin.

“Chill nga lang siya eh, gusto ko siyang tanungin, ‘May gusto ka bang ipagawa?’ Pero sinasabi niya lagi, ‘What you’re doing is great!’ Sobrang chill niya, ‘yung tatay niya yung mas maboka,” kuwento pa ng Kapamilya singer-composer.

Si Yeng din ang kakanta ng theme song ng pelikulang “Larawan” na posibleng makapasok bilang official entry sa 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Na-record ko na, wala pa siyang specific title, mahaba pa yata ‘yung original title pero the song is about ang sarap ng buhay dati. It’s about pagmamahal ng mga Pinoy sa musika at poetry dati, noong panahon nila so ayon ang ganda rin pakinggan, so classic na Pinoy.

“‘Yung sa version ko na parang electronic pop-rock na may halong parang big band feel, so ayon parang fusion siya pero as usual ‘yung boses ko naman medyo pop,” kuwento pa ng mang-aawit.

Isa pang ini-record ni Yeng ay ang sariling version ng awiting “Tagumpay Nating Lahat”, ang music video nito ay iri-release na ngayong July in time for Sea Games para sa adbokasiya niyang “Go For Gold PH Team.”

“In-approach nila ako about that, sabi ko, ‘Uy sige okay sa akin yan, gawin natin yan that would be fun!’ And also to raise awareness na meron tayong mga atleta na lumalaban sa ibang bansa, ang ma-cheer natin sila sa social media at malaman nilang nasa likod nila tayo,” say ng Cornerstone artist.

Nitong Hunyo 18 ay isa si Yeng sa mga performers sa idinaos na Academy of Rock Singapore sa ginanap na SG Street Festival 2017.

At sa darating na Setyembre 15 ay isa si Yeng sa magiging special guest para sa “Dare To Fly” event na gaganapin sa Cuneta Astrodome. Siya lang naman ang makaka-dueto ng international artist na si Brian McNight.

Isa ang Pinoy Dream Academy grand winner sa pinaka-busy na artist ng Cornerstone ngayong 2017.

Bukod sa kaliwa’t kanang guestings, corporate at out of the country shows ay araw-araw din siyang napapanood sa Tawag Ng Tanghalan ng It’s Showtime.