79 mortar shell nadiskubre sa evacuation center sa Nueva Ecija Inquirer

NATAGPUAN ng mga empleyado at mga bomb disposal team mula sa Philippine Army ang 79 na mortar rounds sa loob ng compound ng munisipyo sa Barangay Gen. Luna kung saan itinatayo ang isang evacuation center sa Nueva Ecija, ayon sa pulisya. Sinabi ni Rogelio Caliboso, 39, na naghuhukay sila bilang pundasyon ng itinatayong evacuation center nang matagpuan ang 31 mortar shell ganap na alas-8 ng umaga noong Sabado.

Noong Linggo, nakahukay ang mga miyembro ng explosives and ordnance division (EOD) ng 7th Infantry Division ng Philippine Army ng karagdagang 48 na mortar shell. Sinusuri na ng mga eksperto ang mga mortar shell sa Fort Magsaysay sa Palayan, Nueva Ecija.

