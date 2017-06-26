Lindol sa Surigao del Norte By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 3.6 ang Surigao del Norte kaninang umaga. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang Intensity IV na paggalaw sa Surigao City, bayan ng San Francisco at Malimono sa Surigao del Norte. Intensity I naman sa bayan ng Mainit. Naramdaman ang lindol alas-9:39 ng umaga. Ang epicenter nito ay walong kilometro sa kanluran ng San Francisco (Anao-aon). May lalim itong tatlong kilometro. Sinabi ng Phivolcs na ang lindol at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

