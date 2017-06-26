Judgment without truth

June 26, 2017 Monday

12th Week in Ordinary Time 1st Reading: Gen. 12:1-9 Gospel: Mt 7:1–5

Jesus said to his disciples, “Do not judge and you will not be judged. In the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and the measure you use for others will be used for you. Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye and not see the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother: ‘Come, let me take the speck from your eye,’ as long as that plank is in your own? Hypocrite, take first the plank out of your own eye, then you will see clear enough to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

There was a farmer who wanted to sell his carabao. With it in tow he went with his grandson to the marketplace in order to sell it. While on their way they met a businessman who said: “How stupid of you, old man, not to have thought of maximizing resources by riding on that animal?” Hearing this the old man and the boy got into the back of the carabao and continued with the journey to the marketplace. A few meters away they met a veterinarian who declared them cruel to animals. Hearing the verdict the old man alighted. He thought that the boy who was lighter could sit on the carabao without being cruel to it.

A few minutes later they met a crusader of senior citizen’s rights. He was shocked to see the old man walking while the boy riding on the animal. He began lambasting the boy for being disrespectful, making an old man walk. Hearing the judgment they quickly exchanged places. This time it was the old man sitting on the back of the carabao and the child walking. Then they met a human rights lawyer who accused the old man of putting a child’s life in danger. Hearing the judgment the old man joined the boy down and discussed with the boy what else was there to do next. They ended up carrying the carabao! People they met subsequently kept laughing and no one judged them anymore.

If we listen to all judgments from people we will end up doing the ridiculous. If people still criticize us, it means we are still making some sense. It is not always wise to reconfigure our lives to the judgments of people because judgments are always biased. Bias is one big spoiler of truth. William Cowper, an English poet and hymnodist doubts. He wrote: “And diff’ring judgments serve but to declare that truth lies somewhere, if we knew but where.”

No one is in a better position to judge others. Today’s Gospel points this out in a comic manner: “How can you say to your brother: ‘Come, let me take the speck from your eye,’ as long as that plank is in your own?” – (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., DM

