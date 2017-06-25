Pacquiao nangakong aalis ng Australia na isang world champion

DUMATING si boxing champ Manny Pacquiao sa Australia isang linggo bago ang laban niya kay Jeff Horn.
“I will be going home as world champion,” sabi ni Pacquiao.
Dumating si Pacman sa Brisbane kamakalawa ng gabi mula sa Maynila kasama ang malaking entourage para sa kanyang laban para sa World Boxing Organization welterweight title sa Suncorp Stadium sa susunod na linggo.
“In all my years of boxing, I have never been as motivated and fired up as this fight,” sabi ni Pacquiao.
“My team is very happy with my preparation. I am looking forward to this and I will be going home as world champion,” dagdag ni Pacquiao.
Idinagdag ni Pacquiao na gagamitin niya ang laban bilang oportunidad para patunayang na hindi pa rin siya kayang talunin sa edad na 38.
