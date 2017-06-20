Jessica ikinumpara kay Oprah

MAPA-PILIPINAS man o sa ibang bansa, patuloy ang top-rating at award-winning news magazine program na Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho sa pagpapalabas ng makabuluhang kuwento tungkol sa mga Pilipino. Tinampok kamakailan sa prestihiyosong international news magazine television program na “60 Minutes Australia” ang kuwento ng Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) tungkol sa paghahanap ng Filipino-Australian na si Joel de Carteret sa kanyang ina. Ang host ng 60 Minutes Australia na si Liam Bartlett, kinapanayam pa ang host ng KMJS na si Jessica Soho tungkol sa pagpupursige ng KMJS na hanapin ang mga kadugo ni Jojo. Inilarawan din nila si Soho bilang “Philippines’ answer to Oprah.”

