20 grupong konektado sa IS nagsasagawa ng operasyon sa Mindanao – Calida

SINABI ni Solicitor General Jose Calida na bukod sa Maute Group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) at Abu Sayyaf Group, tinatayang 20 iba pang teroristang grupo na konektado sa Islamic State ang nagsasagawa ng operasyon sa Mindanao. Ipinaalam ito ni Calida sa Korte Suprema sa harap naman ng pagkuwestiyon sa legalidad ng deklarasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“The survival of the State hangs in the balance,” sabi ni Calida sa isang memorandum na isinumite sa Kataastaasang Hukuman kahapon. Base sa 85-pahinang memorandum, kabilang sa 20 teroristang grupo ang mga sumusunod: Ansar Dawiah Fi Filibbin

Rajah Solaiman Islamic Movement

Al Harakatul Islamiyah Battalion

Jama’at Ansar Khilafa

Ansharul Khilafah Philippines Battalion

Bangsamoro Justice Movement

Khilafah Islamiya Mindanao

Abu Sayyaf Group (Sulu faction)

Syuful Khilafa Fi Luzon

Ma’rakah Al-Ansar Battalion

Dawla Islamiyyah Cotabato

Dawlat Al Islamiyah Waliyatul Masrik

Ansar Al-Shariyah Battalion

Jamaah al-Tawhid wal Jihad Philippines

Abu Dujanah Battalion

Abu Khubayn Battalion

Jundallah Battalion

Abu Sadr Battalion

Jamaah Al Muhajirin wal Anshor

Balik-Islam Group Idinagdag ni Calida na banta sa kapayapaan ng bansa ang rebelyon na inilunsad ng mga teroristang grupo.

Sinabi pa ni Calida na nagsagawa na ng mga pag-atake ang 20 teroristang grupo sa Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga at Davao.

“In determining whether sufficient factual basis exist, this Honorable Court should not limit itself to the tragic Marawi siege. The vicious and destructive acts by these groups against the military and the civilian populace are numerous and continuous, and have been taken into account by President Duterte before issuing Proclamation No. 216,” sabi ni Calida sa kanyang memoradum.

