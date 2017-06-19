Charice Pempengco ‘patay’ na; Jake Zyrus ‘isinilang’

Isang step para kay Charice Pempengco ang ginawa nya recently sa social media to complete her transformation to a new person.
Tila nagdesisyon ang kilalang singer to shed the person she was nang magdesisyon siya na palitan ang kanyang pangalan.
Sa kanyang mga social media handles na Instagram at Twitter, hindi na Charice o Charice Pempengco ang pangalan kundi Jake Zyrus na.
Nag-out si Charice or Jake rather sa kanyang gender preference noong 2013.
Nakilala siya sa galing ng kanyang pagkanta at kinilala siya ng ilang mga international celebs katulad nina Oprah at David Foster.
Isang simple pero vague post naman ang naiwan sa Instgram account ni Jake.
Ilan sa mga sumikat na kanta ni noon ay Charice ay ang Louder at Pyramid.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017,
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94