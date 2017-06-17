Boyfriend na lang ang kulang By Joseph Greenfield Bandera

Sulat mula kay Angie ng San Agustin St., La Carlota City, Negros Occidental

Dear Sir Greenfield,

Ako po ay isang public shool teacher at matagal na akong nagtuturo. Ako ang bunso sa aming magkakapatid at masasabi kong okey naman ang career ko at may pundar na akong bahay at lupa na naipon ko sa pagtuturo. Ang problema ko na lang sa ngayon ay wala pa akong boyfriend gayong 32 na ang edad ko sa darating na July 7. Gusto ko na sanang magka-boyfriend at makapag-asawa para magkaroon na ng sariling pamilya. Kailan kaya matutupad ang wish at dasal kong ito? Saan ko maki-kilala si Mr. Right at kailan kaya siya dara-ting?

Umaasa,

Angie ng Negros

Occidental

Solusyon/Analysis:

Palmistry:

Wala namang problema kahit na 32 na ang edad mo sa darating na July 7, sapagkat kitang-kita ang isang malinaw at makapal na na Marriage Line (Illustration 1. arrow 1.) sa iyong palad. Ibig sabihin wag ka lang mainip, tuloy mo lang ang iyong samo’t dalangin, sapagkat sa takdang panahon inilaan, darating at darating ang isang lalaking ibibigay sa iyo ng kapalaran upang makasama mo sa pagbuo ng isang maligaya at pang habang buhay na pamilya.

Cartomancy:

Nine of Hearts, Seven of Hearts at Jack of Clubs ang lumabas (Illustration 1.). Ang mga baraha ang nagsasabing sa buwan ng Hulyo o kaya’y Setyembre, isang lalaking mas bata sa iyo ang edad ang manliligaw sa iyo, kung saan, maaaring siya rin ay isang guro na katulad mo.

Itutuloy…

