Serye nina Liza at Enrique plano sanang ipalit sa ‘Probinsyano’ ni Coco, pero hindi na itinuloy By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

TRULILI kaya na ang seryeng Bagani ng mga dating PBB housemates na sina Bailey May at Ylona Garcia ang papalit sana sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano kung hindi ito na-extend hanggang 2018? Sitsit ng loyalistang source namin na dahil sa lakas ng loveteam ng Bailona kaya inakala ng ABS-CBN na kaya nang magdala nina Bailey at Ylona ng sarili nilang serye, pero nu’ng i-review raw ito ng mga bossing ay hindi pumasa sa kanilang panlasa. Pero teka, hindi ba’t kasama rin sina Liza Soberano at Enrique Gil sa Bagani, balik-tanong namin sa aming source. “Yes, sila na ngayon (ang bida),” sagot kaagad sa amin. Ang unang napabalita ay special participation lang ang LizQuen sa Bagani dahil may separate series na ibibigay sa kanila. Bukod pa sa magiging busy na rin si Liza sa training at shooting ng “Darna” na planong isali sa MMFF 2017. Kaya sino ang magiging lead stars ng serye kung hindi na ang tambalang Bailona ang bibida? Pero hindi na kami sinagot ng aming source. Naku, mahirap na ngang tapatan ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano dahil sa patuloy na paghataw nito sa ratings game both sa Kantar Media at AGB Nielsen survey. Kailangang singlakas din ni Coco Martin ang bumida sa ipapalit na programa sa timeslot nito. Lalo na ngayong babalik na ulit sa pagkapulis si Cardo Dalisay (Coco) para kalabanin ang mga rebelde at terorista kaya siguradong hindi pa rin ito bibitiwan ng manonood.

