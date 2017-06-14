ANG stylist ni Alden Richards ang pinuntirya na lait dahil sa tila pang-office na outfit nito sa katatapos na sosyal na event ng isang glossy magazine.

Alden kasi came with a barong-inspired polo at wala siyang ka-glamor-glamor. Parang hindi artistahin ang kanyang arrive. For many, the actor was stupidly dressed that evening.

On popular website posted some comments against the stylist of the actor.

“Sorry pero di ko mapigilang mapa comment. Ilang beses na silang fail. Di naman porket trend eh babagay sa client niyo po @stylelistinc. Pag handaan niyo naman po sana next time.”

“Hindi sa nagyayabang pero other half po siya ng phenomenal loveteam at malamang yung attention ng iba e nasa kanya. Sana simple or classic barong na lang para di mukhang weird for a fashion event si Alden. Kawawa naman wala siyang magawa.”

“Modern classic daw, barong-inspired, but its ragged and jagged its inappropriate for a formal event as awards night. Where have all the stylists gone?

“Something is wrong there, does it look elegant on Alden? Come on, this is epic fail…do better next time, make him look dapper and smart.”

“Parang driver ng president si tisoy ah…bad choice ng barong ginamit. Di lang cya sablay, madami clang celebrities ang nagmukhang ewan sa event!”

“Ung kagwapuhan ang nagdala! Pwedeng pakisunog ng damit pagkatapos ng event? Tapos isaboy dun sa stylist na walang kwenta!”

“Bat nga ganun ang pinasuot? Parang tinipid naman. Hindi naman po sa namba-bash ako, mabuti nalang guwapo talaga si @aldenrichards01.”

“Pagsabihan nyo naman ang stylist ni Alden ginawa syang Ewan sa suot eh nakakagigil TLGA puro KASE pacute sa IG eh di iniisip ano maganda isuot bagay sa event buti gwapo si Alden.”

Oo nga naman. Sino ba ang stylist ni Alden at mukhang epic fail ang kanyang effort.

Nakakahiya kasi A-list actor si Alden tapos ang suot niya ay parang pang-driver lang ng mayayaman. Parang pumasok lang sa office ang dating ng kanyang outfit.