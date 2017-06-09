Palaban na: Maine ibinilad ang kuyukot sa Maldives By Jun Nardo Bandera

FIESTA na naman sa social media dahil sa bagong pasiklab ni Maine Mendoza. Hindi pa nga maka-get over ang lahat sa una niyang post na nakabikini, hayun at mas matindi ang nilabas niyang photo na nasilip pa ang kanyang kuyukot, huh! Obviously, sinasamantala ni Meng ang bakasyon niyang ‘yon sa Maldives. Wala man siya sa Eat Bulaga para sa 99th weeksary ng Al-Dub loveteam, may regalo naman siyang hatid kay Alden Richards sa kanyang bagong post. Nasa Sta. Cruz, Laguna kahapon si Alden para sa Sugod Bahay. Hiling ng fans, magsama na ang dalawa sa barangay para sa selebrasyon ng kanilang 100th weeksary. Wag mag-alala ang fans ng dalawa dahil babalik na sa bansa si Meng ngayong araw na ito.

