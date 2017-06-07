Bea type mag-honeymoon sa Paris, pero mas gusto ni Ian sa New York

BONGGA ang pre-nup shoot nina Anton (Ian Veneracion) at Andeng (Bea Alonzo) sa A Love To Last.
Picnic ang theme ng pre-nup and it was replete with wines and rose petals. Simple pero super sweet and very romantic ang mga eksena.
Sa interview, sinabi ni Bea na kung anu-anong pang-aalaska ang inabot niya kay Ian while doing the pre-nup shoot.
“Oh, my God, you have no idea. Kanina lang habang nagpe-pre nup kung anu-ano ang pinagsasabi niya Sabi niya I can see your thoughts. Nakikita niya ang ilong ko. Nakikita niya raw ang utak ko,” say ni Bea.
“You’re so beautiful from this angle. Sinabi ko naman, ah,” say naman ni Ian.
“Siyempre, mas matanda siya sa iyo so hindi mo siya babastusin,” Bea stressed.
“O, kita mo, sa kanya pang-aapi, sa akin pang-aasar lang,” say naman ni Ian.
Kung may honeymoon, gusto ni Bea na sa Paris ito maganap habang si Ian nama’y New York ang gustong venue.
Whatever! Talagang marami ang kinikilig sa TonDeng love team sa telebisyon.
Easily, ang problema na lang ng dalawa ay si Lucas (JK Labajo), kung papayag ito sa pagpapakasal nila.
