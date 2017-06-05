4.8M bata hindi pumasok sa paaralan

Umaabot sa 4.8 milyong bata na nasa edad ng pag-aaral ang hindi pumapasok sa mga eskuwelahan. Umaabot sa 4.8 milyong bata na nasa edad ng pag-aaral ang hindi pumapasok sa mga eskuwelahan.

Ayon sa Alliance of Concerned Teachers Representatives Antonio Tinio at France Castro nananatiling maraming bata ang hindi nag-aaral batay sa datos ng gobyerno.

Noong School Year 2015-2016, naitala ang 4.8 milyong bata na hindi nag-aaral mas mataas ng 11 porsyento kumpara noong 2010.

Sa mga dapat ay pumapasok sa elementary school, 1.4 milyon ang hindi nag-aral noong 2015, mas mataas sa 431,000 na naitala noong 2011.

Sa mga nasa edad para pumasok ng high school, 3.4 milyon naman ang hindi nag-aaral noong 2015.

Hindi naman natapos ng 1.9 milyong estudyante na nag-enroll sa high school ang school year. Sa elementarya, 2.3 milyon naman ang hindi nakakatapos ng grade 6.

Kung siyam sa 10 bata ang nasa elementarya, pito lamang sa 10 ang nasa high school.

“We attribute low enrollment and high drop-out to the alarming shortage of public schools, especially high schools, and the insufficient budget for their maintenance and operations,” ani Tinio.

Mayroong 36,492 public elementary school at 7,677 high school sa bansa.

Ayon kay Castro, kung sa bawat barangay ay mayroong isang public elementary school, sa high school ay mayroon lamang isa para sa apat hanggang limang barangay.

“The only way to bring more students to school is for government to reverse its habit of underfunding public education, which will enable government to build and maintain more public schools, especially junior and senior high schools,” ani Tinio.