Tumbok Karera Tips, June 04, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Iba Ang Swerte Ko; TUMBOK – (7) Virgin Island; LONGSHOT – (2) Camorra

Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Mandolin; TUMBOK – (2) Moon Laser; LONGSHOT – (5) Obelisk

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Ashley’s Gift; TUMBOK – (5) Stupa; LONGSHOT – (6) Hook’s Princess

Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Ilovehenry/Pampangueno; TUMBOK – (2) Simply Believe; LONGSHOT – (5) Precious Jewel

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Taipan One; TUMBOK – (4) Fly High; LONGSHOT – (6) Victory Dance

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Whitney; TUMBOK – (2) Et Al; LONGSHOT – (4) Becker

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Yoshiko; TUMBOK – (10) Tiger Helen; LONGSHOT – (8) Newton’s Gal

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Happy Wego; TUMBOK – (4) Ultimate Royal; LONGSHOT – (3) Big Sky/Rocket Star

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Ungkaw/Warlock; TUMBOK – (1) One Eyed Jane; LONGSHOT – (3) Whispering Hope

Race 10 : PATOK – (1) Dona Oliva; TUMBOK – (8) Sense Of Rhythm; LONGSHOT – (4) Born Unto Battle/Masumax

Race 11 : PATOK – (5) Fireworks; TUMBOK – (7) Persian Princess; LONGSHOT – (2) Jersy Jewel

Race 12 : PATOK – (2) Tatak Primero; TUMBOK – (1) Low Key; LONGSHOT – (6) Ultra Boost

Race 13 : PATOK – (4) Jersy Savings; TUMBOK – (10) Caravaggio; LONGSHOT – (3) Show The Whip

