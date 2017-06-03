Bagets na anak ni Duterte uminit ang ulo, basher pinagmumura; ipinagtanggol ang mga magulang

PALABAN din ang presidential daughter na si Veronica “Kitty” Duterte. Hindi talaga niya pinalampas ang isang basher na kumuwestiyon sa pagsama niya kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Russia.

May mga netizen kasi na nagsasabing nagpasarap lang daw si Kitty at ang ina nitong si Honeylet Avanceña pati na ang half-brother niyang si Baste Duterte sa Russia samantalang hindi naman daw sila dapat kasama sa official visit na iyon ni Pangulong Digong.

Sa isang Instagram post ni Kitty nagsimula ang pakikipag-away niya sa basher. Ito ‘yung larawan niya kasama ang amang si PDigong na kuha sa Russia kung saan nag-comment nga ang netizen na si @lesliesocal ng, “Tax payers vacation?”

Ang resbak naman ng 13-year-old na anak ni Duterte, “The president had important business there. He was working and we went with him. Nagtatrabaho at may sweldo sya. Kapal mo @lesliesocal.”

Sinagot naman ito ng basher ng, “@vduterteee how illegitimate!!! Just say you tag along to see the sight & a little R&R. What’s wrong with that explanation & f*#k you too!!! There’s no need for the bird, just say it!!! I’m sure your step sister @indaysaraduterte is loving your post… She should be there instead of YOU, together with her mother instead of the presidents mistress!!!”

Dito na nag-init ang ulo ni Kitty at muling sinagot ang netizen, “Hey skank, you know nothing about me and my family’s story. you’re a pathetic, insecure loser. what a pity and if you think your dumbass words affected me, you’re wrong, because I know the truth, little twat.

“Anyway, I don’t have time for your nonsense bulls***t. And by the way, fu***k you more. You’re trash, you can’t even reveal your identity. Nothing but a coward and a piece of shit. Bye bitch. remember not to cross me again, you envious loser.

“And one more thing, they were annuled years before my mother and father started seeing each other. be sure to know what you’re talking about and who you’re talking to first. stupidass motherfuc***r.”