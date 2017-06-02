Richard sa ABS: Ipapakita ko kung anong kaya kong gawin!

RICHARD Gutierrez was feted a grand and very welcoming presscon for his participation in La Luna Sangre in which he plays Sandrino, ang hari ng mga bampira.

“I’m very, very thankful sa ABS-CBN, kay tita Malou Santos, kay tita Cory (Vidanes) for the trust. ‘Yung pagtanggap nila sa akin napakasarap ng feeling dahil hanggang sa mga kasama namin set, talagang napakabait nila sa akin. I’m very thankful for that. I couldn’t ask for anything better. I’m very happy to be where I am,” Richard said.

Naisip ba niyang mag-comeback during his hiatus from showbiz?

“During those times, it’s years that I was away. I chose that, I chose to rest and to really step back, look at myself, reflect, look at the people around me. I needed that just to reenergize myself. But of course during those times that you’re away from the limelight you can’t help but ask, ‘Is this really the path for me’.

“Hindi mo maiiwasang maisip ‘yon, eh. But God has plans. This offer lander and I’ll be stupid to refuse.

I am happy to be here now and I guess this is the path for me now,” sagot niya.

“Right now we all know how great ABS-CBN is as a network and how well they produce their show, how well they market their artists, how well they produce their films. I know their capabilities and it’s time for me to show them what I’ve got, to help them with the team,” he added.