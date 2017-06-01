Mocha nagkamali na lulusot pa; ginamit pa sina Rizal at Bonifacio laban sa media

MOCHA Something, assistant secretary for social media of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), was obviously MIFFED when she was lambasted for using the photo of the soldiers of Honduras in a post which was about Pinoy soldiers in Marawi.

Nagtaray pa si Mocha laban kay Mo Twister at sa mga anti-Duterte at sinabing dapat “minsan gumamit din ng common sense wag masyadong magmagaling.”

“I did not say na Philippine Army ‘yan. I did not say that picture was taken from Marawi. It’s a symbol of army praying,” sagot niya sa bashers.

She stood by her shenanigans by saying, “Pag nag post ba ako ng picture ni Rizal na sumusulat at sabihin ko na tuloy ang laban para sa kalayaan ibig sabihin si Rizal ang lalaban? Siyempre hindi dahil patay na si Rizal.

“Pag nagpost ba ako ng picture ni Bonifacio na may hawak na itak at may caption na tuloy ang rebolusyon ibig bang sabihin ay lalaban tayong naka itak?”

“Pls naman gamit naman ng COMMON SENSE. Wag mema lang. JOURNALIST KAYO DIBA? Ang caption ko lang ay ipanalangin natin ang ating mga sundalo. Hindi ko sinabi sundalo natin yan.”

Mocha, ikaw ang walang common sense. Why will you choose to use the photo of the soldiers of Honduras when in the caption you are pertaining to Pinoy soldiers? It doesn’t make sense, ha.

And what symbolism are you talking about? Nasaan ang symbolism sa picture na ipinost mo? With her line of reasoning ay muling na-bash si Mocha.

“Palagay ko mas ginamit mo sana common sense mo kung mga sundalong Pilipino ginamit mo…minsan may taong nagkamali na …pipilitin pa din itama ang mali,” said one guy sa comment section ng isang online portal.

“’Symbolism’ naman ngayon ang alibi. E di ba, mas makatotohanan at mas kaengga-engganyong basahin o tignan kung mismong picture/s ng ating magigiting na sundalo ang ginamit?! Why kailangang kumuha ka ng iba? What’s the point?” say ng isa pang guy.

“Masyado tayong ginagawang tanga, sayang ang sweldo niya. Dapat tanggalin agad yan ni Papa Digong. Sa fb lang kumukuha ng newsfeed niya. Wtf,” said one guy sa Facebook.

“Nak ng teteng…dati creative journalism, tapos now symbolism. Common sense meron ba sila?” comment naman ng isa pa.