Agot inupakan uli si Duterte: Rape is never funny!

MATAPANG na binatikos ng singer-actress na si Agot Isidro ang Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dahil sa panibago nitong rape joke bilang bahagi ng kanyang speech sa harap ng 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade sa Iligan City last Friday.

Ayon kay Duterte, aakuin niya raw ang mga parusa na ipapataw sa mga sundalo sakaling may malabag silang batas habang nakataas sa Martial Law sa Mindanao. Aniya, “I will go to jail for you. If you happen to have raped three women, I will own up to it.”

Binatikos si PDigong ng ilang government officials dahil dito, maging ng ilan sa kanyang mga kaalyado, kabilang na ang National Youth Commission chairperson na si Aiza Seguerra.

Sa Twitter naman idinaan ni Agot ang kanyang saloobin tungkol sa bagong rape joke ni Digong, aniya,

“Rape is never funny. Only a fool would think so.” Kilalang kritiko ni Duterte ang actress-singer nan huling napanood sa primetime serye ng ABS-CBN na Ang Probinsyano.

At tulad ng inaasahan, kaliwa’t kanang pamba-bash ang ginawa ng mga tagasuporta ni Duterte kay Agot. Talagang pinagmumura siya ng mga ito at pinalamin ng kung anu-anong masasakit na salita. May nagtanong pa nga sa kanya kung ano na ba ang mabuting nagawa niya para sa bayan para tirahin nito ang presidente.

Hindi na sinagot ni Agot ang mga bashers at humiling na lang sa kanyang mga social media followers na ipagdasal ang mga kababayan natin sa Marawi City at iba pang bahagi ng Mindanao. Tweet ni Agot, “Whisper a prayer for those front and center of the #MarawiClash. Gabayan kayo ng Maykapal. Salamat sa inyong paglilingkod. #MarawiHeroes!”