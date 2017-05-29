MRT nagkaaberya muli

Nasira na naman ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kaninang umaga.

Ayon sa service status na ipinalabas ng Department of Transportation-MRT3, nagkaroon ng technical problem ang north bound train alas-6:41 ng umaga.

Kinailangang pababain ang mga sakay nito sa Cubao Station.

Noong Linggo ay nagkaroon din ng technical problem ang tren at ibinaba ang mga pasahero sa Santolan station north bound alas-10:06 ng gabi.

Noong Biyernes ay dalawang beses nasira ang tren. Una alas-8:30 ng umaga sa Ortigas station south bound.

Pinababa naman ang mga pasahero sa north bound train ng GMA-Kamuning station alas-10:13 ng umaga.

