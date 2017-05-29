Ulat kaugnay ng pagkakaugnay ng isang policewoman sa Abu isusumite na Inquirer

NAKATAKDA nang isumite ng Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) kay PNP Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa ang resulta ng isinagawa nitong imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagkakaugnay ni Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza sa mga bandidong Abu Sayyaf sa Bohol. Sinabi ni IAS Inspector General Alfegar Triambulo na inaasahang maisusumite kay dela Rosa ang ulat sa Hunyo kasama na ang rekomendasyon ng mga kaso laban kay Nobleza.

“We will start weighing the evidence and in 15 days, we will submit the resolution to the PNP chief,” dagdag ni Triambulo.

Aniya, binigyan si Nobleza ng 10 araw para magsumite ng posisyon paper.

“Those 10 days expired (on May 22). Before we file a case against a respondent, we evaluate the evidence gathered by investigators,” ayon pa kay Triambulo.

Matatandaang nahuli si Nobleza, Davao PNP Crime Laboratory deputy chief, noong Abril 22 sa isang checkpoint sa Clarin, Bohol, kasama ang Abu Sayyaf na Renren Dongon, na sinasabing asawa na nito.

“She was with a terrorist and was carrying a gun without papers. She also fled from her post. That is not the proper conduct of an officer. That is grave misconduct unbecoming an officer,” sabi ni Triambulo.

