Airstrike nagpapatuloy -AFP

SINABI ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla na patuloy ang ginagawang airstrike sa Marawi para maubos na ang mga natitirang terorista sa ika-pitong araw ng bakbakan sa lalawigan. “The AFP focus continues on safely clearing Marawi of terrorist elements still holed up within pockets of the city,” sabi ni Padilla.

Kahapon, umabot na sa 61 terorista ang napapatay sa patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno.

Sinabi ni Padilla na kabilang dito ang 42 bangkay na narerekober at 19 na iba pa na base sa pahayag ng mga nakakita.

Samantala, umabot na sa 15 ang napapatay sa bahagi ng gobyerno, kabilang dito ang 11 sundalo at 11 pulis, samantalang 39 na iba pa ang sugatan.

Idinagdag ni Padilla na 19 na sibilyan naman ang pinatay ng mga terorista, kung saan walo rito ay narekober sa labas Marawi State University.

“We are still validating other reports of atrocities,” sabi ni Padilla.

Nakarekober din ang mga tropa ng gobyerno ng 28 matataas na kalibre ng baril sa nakaraang 24 oras na operasyon ng militar.

“Priority of ongoing military action is likewise aimed at aiding residents who are still trapped in the city’s interiors,” dagdag ni Padilla.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.