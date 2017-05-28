Fund drive para sa Marawi victims

Isang fund drive ang sisimulan sa Kamara de Representantes upang tulungan ang mga biktima ng Marawi crisis.

Ayon kay House deputy speaker at Marikina Rep. Miro Quimbo maaaring bawasan ang suweldo ng mga kongresista para maitulong sa mga naapektuhan ng bakbakan sa Marawi gayundin sa pamilya ng mga sundalong nasawi.

“I will initiate a fund drive among my colleagues and to hopefully pass a multi-party resolution setting aside part of our salaries for the people of Marawi City as well as for the soldiers that died in the line of fire,” ani Quimbo.

Kokonsultahin umano ni Quimbo ang liderato ng Kamara upang malaman kung magkano ang maaari nilang ilaan.

Sinabi naman ni House deputy speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu na bukod sa mga kongresista, maaaring tumulong ang mga malalaking kompanya sa bansa.

“The country’s biggest corporations can contribute hugely in extending assistance to the victims and the rebuilding efforts, hopefully the Marawi City crisis will be over very soon,” ani Abu.

Suportado naman ang panukala nina Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone, chairman ng House committee on banks, at CIBAC Rep. Sherwin Tugna, chairman ng House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms.

Ayon naman kay Parañaque City Rep. Gus Tambunting, chairman ng House committee on games and amusement, hihingi rin sila ng tulong sa mga kaibigan para lumaki ang maibibigay na tulong.