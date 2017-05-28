Hospital sa Marawi hindi kinubkob ng Maute — medical center chief Bandera

ITINANGGI ng chief ng Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) sa Marawi na kinubkob ng Maute Group ang ospital. Kinumpirma naman ni APMC chief Dr. Amer Saber na pumunta ang ilang mga miyembro ng Maute para ipagamot ang mga sugatang mga kasamahan matapos ang simula ng nangyaring bakbakan noong Martes ng hapon. Idingdag ni Saber na dalawang armadong terorista ang pumasok sa pasilidad at nagtanong kung maaaring ipagamot ang isang sugatang kasamahan.

Aniya, naghintay ang limang iba pang miyembro ng Maute sa labas ng gate ng ospital.

Sinabi ni Saber na namatay din ang pasyente dahil kritikal na ito nang dalhin sa ospital. Habang nasa ospital ang mga miyembro ng Maute, dumating ang isang police car.

Kabilang sa mga pulis na nasa loob ng sasakyan ay si Senior Inspector Freddie Solar, intelligence unit chief ng Marawi City Police.

Ayon kay Saber, dinala ni Solar ang misis sa APMC dahil sa appendicitis.

Tinangay ng mga miyembro ng Maute ang mga pulis. Binaril at napatay naman si Solar.

Sinabi ni Saber na umalis ang mga miyembro ng Maute group Miyerkules na ng umaga.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.