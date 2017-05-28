JK Labajo: Alam ko po na galit na galit sa akin ang manonood!

IT was a surprise for us to learn na hindi pala nag-workshop si JK Labajo when he started acting.

“Hindi pa po ako nag-acting workshop,” say niya sa blogcon for A Love To Last kung saan he plays Lucas, the rebellious son of Anton (Ian Veneracion) and Grace (Iza Calzado).

Una pala siyang na-cast sa Hawak-Kamay.

“I have no idea what to do. Monday sabi nila, ‘JK my acting ka.” ‘ha? Ano po’ng mangyayari?’ ‘Hindi, basahin mo ‘yung script.’ ‘Ano pong script?’ I never knew anything. Kumbaga, the management just, ‘O, subukan natin si JK. Ipasubok natin siya sa acting kaysa naman palagi siyang mag-focus sa singing.’

“Nu’ng nag-Hawak-Kamay po ako I had no idea (about acting). I had no idea what to do. I played the role of CK na naging kaibigan ni Andrea Brillantes. Eventually, parang naging mini-loveteam kami ni Andrea,” chika niya.

Bilang Lucas, challenge ang role para sa binata as, “Hindi po siya malapit sa kung ano ‘yung personality ko.”

“In real life I’m a happy kid, a happy-go-lucky kid. I’m a positive person in real life. Lucas kasi is a problematic kid. Hindi naman po sa nahihirapan pero medyo nag-adjust ako. With my last acting, sa Pangako Sa ‘Yo, ako si Ambo. Wala naman po akong rebellious side kaya yeah, medyo nag-adjust ako nang konti,” he told reporters.

For his role ay na-bash nang husto si JK pero okay lang ‘yon sa kanya dahil say ng taga-production ibig sabihin niyon ay napansin ang acting niya.

“Nalaman ko lang the other day (na bina-bash ako). Yes, I am aware. Medyo hindi ko na po napapanood ang A Love To Last kasi hand-to-mouth na kami so wala na akong time na manood. Nakikibalita kami sa mga nanonood. Ang daming galit kay Lucas.

“Lucas to Last na nga ang tawag nila sa show. Ang daming nagsasabi, ‘patayin n’yo na ‘yan (si Lucas).

“Actually, noong nabangga po si Lucas ay ang daming natuwa. ‘Yehey, finally, nabangga na si Lucas, mamamatay na siya.’ Yeah, aware naman po ako sa pamba-bash nila,” he added.