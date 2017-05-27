Uge, Kris agaw-eksena sa season finale ng Full House Tonight

TIYAK na sasakit na naman ang inyong tiyan sa kakatawa sa enggrandeng season-finale ng Kapuso comedy-musical show na Full House Tonight ngayong Sabado.
Walang patid na kulitan at tawanan ang hatid ni Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid kasama ang star-studded list of guests ng show.
Ang FHM May 2017 cover girl na si Kris Bernal ang magsisimula ng programa sa isang Tarzan & Jane-inspired sketch kasama ang Kapuso hunks at Meant To Be boys na sina Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj at Jak Roberto.
Ang award-winning actress at comedienne na si Eugene Domingo naman ay magtuturo kay Regine ng “different styles of acting” na talagang ikinahagalpak ng Songbird. Makeri kaya niya ang acting challenge na ito?
Gagantihan naman niya si Uge sa Instadrama, ang pinakainaabangang improvisational comedy segment ng show. Hahamunin niya si Eugene to stay in character sa sorpresa nilang drama scene kabilang ang buong cast, isang misteryosong hayop, at kabaong.
Kaabang-abang rin ang musical numbers ni Regine kung saan kakantahin niya ang “Roar”, kasama ang sikat na Kapuso boy band na One Up, at ang buong cast with their rendition of “Corner Of The Sky.”
Hindi rin papahuli ang kanyang Mulawin vs Ravena co-stars sa pakikisaya at pagre-request ng iba pang aawitin ni Regine sa segment na “Regine By Request”.
Huwag palalampasin ang enggrandeng saya na hatid ng Full House Tonight season-ender ngayong Sabado pagkatapos ng Magpakailanman sa GMA.
