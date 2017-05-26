Payo kay Liza bilang bagong Darna: Dapat gayahin niya ang pagiging astig ni Angel!

WHEN it was written na si Liza Soberano ang gaganap na Darna ay hindi na kami nagulat.

Actually, last year pa namin nasulat na si Liza ang napili bilang Darna, blind item nga lang. Sa social media ay marami ang pumuri kay Liza bilang Darna. Perfect kasi siya for the role. She’s beautiful, somebody na hindi nakakasawa ang kangandahan.

“Great choice!! Congrats, Ms. Liza! Looking forward!”

“Congrats! Maraming gym, stunt training at acting workshops, kaya mo yan! Iconic ang role, itodo na ‘toooo!”

“Wow! Bagay na bagay sa kanya. Dapat pag aralan nya maging astig like Angel Locsin.”

“Congratulations, Liza. Even I’m a Nadine Lustre fan, di ko bet ang darna. Liza can have it and she deserves it.”

“Bagay na bagay sa knya. Nsa knya yung aurahang pang Darna. Prang pati director sya tlga ang bet eh. Congratssss.”

Actually, ang tingin namin ay si Liza ang pantapat kay Lynda Carter na gumanap bilang Wonder Woman. Pareho silang maganda, ethereally beautiful women!!!

Hintayin na lang natin ang official announcement ng Star Cinema kung sino talaga ang ipapalit nila kay Angel bilang bagong Darna. Sure kami na it will happen very soon kaya let’s just wait.