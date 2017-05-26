Patay na ba si Arjo sa Probinsyano o babalik pa? By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

SA episode ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano nitong Miyerkules ay ipinakitang nasaksak ni Cardo (Coco Martin) si Joaquin (Arjo Atayde) sa balikat. Bumagsak ito hawak-hawak ang kutsilyong nakatarak sa kanya. Pero patay na nga ba si Joaquin o nawalan lang ng malay? Posible bang buhay pa siya at babalik sa takdang panahon? Para kasing wala ng impact ang pagkamatay niya. Ang bilis ng pacing ng serye dahil pagkatapos ng nasabing eksena ay gumaling na agad si Cardo at ipinakitang dumalaw sa libingan ng kakambal na si Ador kasama si Lolo Delfin (Jaime Fabregas), Alyanna (Yassi Pressman) at Lola Flora (Susan Roces). Nabuntis at nanganak na agad si Alyanna na pinangalanang Ricardo Dalisay, Jr. Ipinakitang malaki na ang bata at nakatira na sa bahay na pag-aari ni Pokwang na sinigurong hindi raw magulo sa lugar nila, pero ang ending, rambulan agad ang sumalubong sa pamilya ni Cardo. Samantala, tahimik muna si Don Ramon (Eddie Garcia) sa masamang balak niya kay Cardo para linlangin ang lahat na kunwari’y nagbago na siya. Lumabas na rin ang karakter ni Sen. Lito Lapid at iba pang bagong pasok sa programa, nasa bundok ang grupo na tila sumasabay naman sa nangyayaring gulo ngayon sa Mindanao. Feeling namin, ito ang magiging rason ng pagbabalik ni Cardo sa serbisyo bilang pulis.

