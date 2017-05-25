Matangkad na aktor bantay-sarado ng dyowang beki sa sugalan By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

DA who naman ang isang matangkad pero plain-looking actor na masuwerteng nagkaroon ng mayamang gay benefactor? Pamilyar na mukha ang aktor na ito in an e-bingo establishment sa isang sikat na kalye sa Quezon City for a motorist’s TBA buys. Sa pagitan ng dilim at umaga siya kung sumalakay, namumutok ang bulsang nakikipagsapalaran sa nasabing game of chance. Pero kabuntot naman niya ang kanyang azucarera de papa cum mama na siyang namumuhunan ng kanyang pantaya sa isang VIP roon kung saan naglalaro lang siya mag-isa. Madalas ay umuuwi siyang olat. Susunduin na lang siya ng kanyang baklitang katipan at sa kung saan sila dadalhin ng kanilang mga paa ay sila lang ang nakakaalam. Kahit tukuyin namin ang pagkakakilanlan ng kanyang gay dyowa might strike as a blind item. Pero ang aktor na ito—na pahada pala sa kanilang bayan na puwedeng marating via Rizal o SLEX—ay produkto ng isang artista search.

