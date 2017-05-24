Sam mas inuna ang trabaho kesa mag-birthday sa ibang bansa By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

WALA si Mari Jasmine sa ginanap na birthday salubong ni Sam Milby nitong Martes ng gabi sa isang restaurant, pawang malalapit na kaibigan at kapamilya sa Cornerstone lang ang present. May trabaho pala sa Spain ang magandang girlfriend ni Sam. Kahapon, Mayo 23 ang saktong kaarawan ng singer-actor at nasa condo lang daw siya para magpahinga dahil kagagaling din sa sakit. Supposedly ay aalis ng bansa ang aktor para sa kanyang birthday celebration pero maraming trabaho dahil sunud-sunod ang mall shows niya para sa promo ng album niyang “Sam: 12″ mula sa Star Music. Sold out uli ang album ni Sam sa ginanap na mall tour sa Venice Piazza Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City at Harbor Point, Subic nitong magkasunod na weekend. Natuwa si Sam dahil positibo ang feedback sa single niyang “Who’s That Girl “mula sa Star Music.

