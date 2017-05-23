6 detainee pumuga sa San Pedro, Laguna police station By John Roson Bandera

ANIM katao na nahaharap sa mga kasong may kinalaman sa droga at armas ang nakatakas sa detention cell ng police station sa San Pedro, Laguna, Martes ng umaga. Dahil dito, binalaan ang hepe ng San Pedro Police at ang mga naka-duty na bantay na ibalik sa selda ang mga nakatakas sa loob ng 24 oras, kung ayaw nilang masibak sa puwesto, ayon kay Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, tagapagsalita ng Calabarzon regional police. Nakilala ang mga tumakas na detainee bilang sina Benjo Gayod, Mark Joseph Varias, Jordan Mahusay, Ed Nino Edwardo Lozada, Rey Erenia, at Arvin Lizarda. Tumakas ang anim sa selda ng San Pedro Police Station sa pamamagitan ng pagputol sa rehas na bakal, ani Gaoiran. Nadiskubre na lang umano ng duty jailor na si PO2 Jovencio Piodo at duty desk officer na si PO3 Crisman Manabat na naawawala ang anim, dakong alas-4:30. Nagsasagawa na ang Laguna provincial police ng karagdagang imbestigasyon sa insidente, ani Gaoiran.

