Lito Lapid, Pokwang, Angel Aquino pasok sa 'Ang Probinsyano' ni Coco

NAG-POST na ang business unit head ng Dreamscape Entertainment na si Mr. Deo Endrinal ng mga bagong karakter na ipapasok sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa kanyang Instagram account noong Huwebes ng gabi. Ilan sa mga ito ay sina dating Sen. Lito Lapid, Mark Lapid, Jhong Hilario, Ejay Falcon, John Arcilla, Maya Valdez, Sid Lucero, Angel Aquino at Pokwang. Ang ilan sa mga litratong nakita namin ay may captions na: “Another chapter soon #FPJAP.” Curious kami at ang ilang netizens kung ano ang magiging papel ng mga nabanggit na artista at kung tuloy pa ba ang guesting nina Robin Padilla at Judy Ann Santos sa action serye ni Coco. Sabagay, nagsabi naman si Juday na ayaw muna niyang magteleserye ngayon dahil mahabang oras ang kailangang igugol dito at hindi pa siya puwedeng tumanggap ng ngaragang proyekto dahil tatlo na ang anak nila ni Ryan Agoncillo na kailangan nilang bantayan at gabayan. Bukod dito ay may weekly show pa siyang Bet On Your Baby. Samantalang si Robin naman ay kasama sa balik-tambalang teleserye nina Richard Yap at Jodi Sta. Maria. At tama ba ang dinig namin, hindi feel ni Binoe na maging kontrabida kaya mas pinili niya ang maging ka-love triangle nina Ser Chief at Jodi. Going back to FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, palaisipan pa rin sa amin kung malapit nang mamaalam si Joaquin Tuazon (Arjo Atayde) dahil base sa kuwentong napapanood ngayon ay malapit na siyang masukol nina Cardo Dalisay. Hindi kaya may kakambal din pala si Joaquin na babalik sa tamang panahon?

