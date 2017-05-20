Paolo sweet na sweet sa tisoy na bagets; pero di pa handang ilantad ang relasyon

TILA hindi na itinatago nina Paolo Ballesteros and Roland Ochoa ang kanilang romantic something.

Just recently, they went on vacation sa Mindoro. And it was documented by pictures.

The two were captured in a romantic way. May isang shot where they were naglalakad sa tulay nang magkaakbay. Another shot captured them sa isang malaking bato habang magkatabi.

It was obvious that what they have running between them is LOVE.

Tila inuunti-unti ni Paolo ang kanyang paglaladlad. Inumpisahan niya sa Instagram ang pagpapakilala sa kanyang dyowa.

When queried kung may reaction siya sa mga naglabasang romantic photos nila ni Roland, say ni Paolo ay hindi pa siya handa.

It can be deduced from his reaction na in due time ay magsasalita na siya about his love life and people will surely await that moment.