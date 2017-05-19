OFW patay matapos mahulog habang naglilinis ng bintana sa Hong Kong Inquirer

PATAY ang isang 30-anyos na Overseas Filipino worker (OFW) matapos mahulog habang naglilinis ng bintana sa isang apartment sa Hong Kong noong Miyekules ng gabi. Ayon sa lokal na news site na Oriental Daily, sinabi nito na bumagsak ang Pinay sa canopy sa ikalawang palapag ng gusali sa Mong Kok area. Nakatira ang Pinay sa ikapitong palapag ng gusali. Isinugod ang biktima sa Kwong Wah Hospital, bagamat hindi na umabot ng buhay. Isang Palestinian ang mister ng biktima. Isinantabi na ng pulis ang foul play sa nangyaring aksidente. Matatandaang isang 35-anyos na Pinay ang namatay matapos mahulog sa ika-45 palapag ng isang gusali sa naturang lungsod din.

