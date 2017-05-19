Agot Isidro kay Coco : Saludo ako sa ‘yo Cardo Dalisay!

NAGPASALAMAT si Agot Isidro sa lahat ng mga sumubaybay sa journey ni Verna Tuazon, ang karakter niya sa seryeng Ang Probinsyano. Sa episode nitong Miyerkules, aksidenteng nabaril ni Joaquin (Arjo Atayde) ang kanyang inang si Verna sa kagustuhang mapatay si Cardo (Coco Martin).
Iniharang ni Agot ang sarili para hindi mapatay ni Joaquin si Cardo. Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Agot ng mensahe para sa lahat ng nakatrabaho niya sa serye.
“Maraming salamat sa lahat nang nagmahal, nainis at umintindi kay Verna. I want to thank my @dreamscapeph family, everyone involved in #fpjsangprobinsyano, the cast, directors, production staff, the crew for their tireless dedication to the show. Ang walang sawa nyong pagsubaybay ay ang inspirasyon naming lahat,” ani Agot.
Papuri naman niya kay Coco, “You are the heart of this show. It is an honor to have worked with you again. Saludo ako sa iyo Cardo/Ador Dalisay! Maraming, maraming salamat.”
