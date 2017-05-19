Boobs ni Kris mas lumaki nang lumiit ang tiyan

BILANG lagi namin siyang nakakasabay sa Faces And Curves, alam naming oozing with sex appeal and confidence talaga itong si Kris Bernal.
Kaya naman kung choice niyang hindi magsuot ng bra sa kanyang interview, well and good. She has the right at keri naman niya ang pagiging “braless actress”. Ha-hahaha!
At dahil nasentro nga sa boobs ang chika, buong ningning nitong ipinagmalaki na 32 inches lang ang measurement nito, cup A at kaya daw malaking tingnan ay dahil flat ang stomach niya.
Sa totoo lang, sa regular na pagpapa-RF (radio frequency at Aero thermal system) ni Kris, hindi namin pagdududahan ang pagkakaroon nito ng super flat na tiyan.
Ikaw na ang magkaroon ng 22 inches na baywang para sa very small frame niyang 5’1”, at 113 lbs.. Tapos na raw ang pag-iyak niya sa mga bashing sa kanya on her looks dahil sa dami ng dapat niyang ipagpasalamat lalo’t magbi-birthday na siya ngayong May 17. “Na-realize ko, wala namang magandang magagawa sa buhay ko kapag pinatulan ko pa sila.”
This June 12, magsisimula nang umere ang bago niyang serye sa GMA, ang remake ng Impostora na pinagbidahan noon nina Iza Calzado at Sunshine Dizon.
