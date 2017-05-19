Angel maligaya sa piling ni Neil Arce; pang-forever na sana

WHEN Angel Locsin’s photo with Neil Arce and his family surfaced sa isang popular website, positive ang pagtanggap ng fans.

Neil and Angel are being romantically-linked at walang violent reaction ang mga netizen. In fact, most of them wanted na mauwi sa kasalan ang kanilang relasyon.

“Sana talaga ito na ang nakalaan kay Angel. She deserves to be happy!”

“She looks happy. for sure naman she knows the family of Neil since 7 years na silang magkaibigan.”

“Sana sya na talaga ang forever mo Angel.”

“OMG! Sana mauwi n sa kasalan! Deserve nilang lumigaya!”

“In fairness blooming si Gel… Compare nung may sakit sya at broken hearted.”