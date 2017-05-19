Angel maligaya sa piling ni Neil Arce; pang-forever na sana

WHEN Angel Locsin’s photo with Neil Arce and his family surfaced sa isang popular website, positive ang pagtanggap ng fans.
Neil and Angel are being romantically-linked at walang violent reaction ang mga netizen. In fact, most of them wanted na mauwi sa kasalan ang kanilang relasyon.
“Sana talaga ito na ang nakalaan kay Angel. She deserves to be happy!”
“She looks happy. for sure naman she knows the family of Neil since 7 years na silang magkaibigan.”
“Sana sya na talaga ang forever mo Angel.”
“OMG! Sana mauwi n sa kasalan! Deserve nilang lumigaya!”
“In fairness blooming si Gel… Compare nung may sakit sya at broken hearted.”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94