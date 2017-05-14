Wish ng male fans ni Sofia: Sana pumayag na siyang magpaseksi! By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

Ang taray ng panghapong serye ng ABS-CBN na Pusong Ligaw dahil nag-trending uli ito noong Huwebes sa hashtag na #PusongLigawHiHello. Dito ipinalabas ‘yung eksenang nagkita na ang mga karakter nina Sofia Andres at Diego Loyzaga. Ang dami pala talagang fans ng dalawa at nagawa nilang mapa-trending ang nasabing serye. Base sa mga huling ipinalabas na mga eksena sa Pusong Ligaw ay lilipat na si Sofia sa apartment. Saktong nakarating na rin si Diego sa Maynila para mag-enrol pero hindi siya umabot sa office hours at hindi rin umabot sa apartment na pareho nilang titirhan ni Sofia. Dahil sa kamamadali ay nahulog naman ang hikaw ni Sofia sa sahig kung saan nakatulog si Diego at sa pagmamadaling pulutin ay nasagi nito ang binata na ikinabigla nito kaya nagising. Nabwisit pa siya nang hindi man lang mag-sorry si Sofia. Magkikita na rin ang mga karakter nina Sofia at Enzo Pineda kaya asahan na ang pagsisimula ng love triangle ng tatlong bidang youngstar sa Pusong Ligaw. Samantala, maraming kabataang lalaki ang gandang-ganda kay Sofia kaya talagang tumututok sila sa serye. Gustung-gusto raw nila ang mukha ng dalaga dagdag pa ang matinding sex appeal nito. May nagkomento nga na sana raw ay pumayag na si Sofia na mag-pose sa men’s magazine para mas maging maligaya ang kanyang male fans.

