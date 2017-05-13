Mocha Uson nag-sorry kay Mariel De Leon: Hayaan mo, pagbubutihin ko po para sa ‘yo!

FINALLY ay nag-react na si Mocha Something sa mga hanash ni Bb. Pilipinas International Mariel de Leon who felt that Mocha’s appointment assistant secretary for social media ng Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) by President Rodrigo Duterte was an underserved one.
“Sorry po Bb. Pilipinas @mariaangelicadl I’ll take note po of your tweets at pagbubutihin ko po para sa bayan at para sayo po. Salamat po mam.”
That was Mocha’s reaction. Very unMocha, ha. Kaya naman netizens felt she was just being sarcastic in her reaction.
“Kilala mo naman yang ate mo Mochang T mo! E di sana di sya nagpa victim mode dito at lumaban sya ng parang wala ng bukas tutal ganon naman ang attitude nya di ba? Patawa tong Mocha na to!” say ng isang fan.
“Oh napaniwala naman kayo ng Mocha na yan! Baka sya pa ang nagsusulsol sa mga bashers ni Mariel kung anong sasabihin. Maniwala ka sa sarcastic na Mocha na yan!” another fan wailed.
“Kapag palaban ang post daming galit. Pag hindi naman palaban nagdududa parin. Saan lulugar?” said one defender of Mocha.
Agad-agad namang sinagot ito ng kampi kay Mariel. “Paano mo hindi pagdududahan, eh puro po ang nasa sentence! Talagang sarcastic ang dating nya!”
“Bes, people knows kasi na sarcastic, bully at warla sya kaya ayan kahit sincere, nega pa rin ang dating.”
Palaban si Mocha. She is the type who RETALIATES at the slightest provocation tapos pa-sweet ang sagot niya. Spell PLASTIC?
