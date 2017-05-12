Darna isasali ng Star Cinema sa MMFF 2017, Angel papalitan daw ni Kathryn

GAANO katotoo na ang pelikulang “Darna” ang magiging entry ng Star Cinema sa darating na 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. At ang balitang papalit kay Angel Locsin para magbida rito ay si Kathryn Bernardo.

Kung totoo ito, tiyak na sure hit na proyekto dahil pambata ang “Darna”, dagdag pa ang napakaraming supporters ng dalaga.

In fairness hindi nabanggit ang pangalan ni Kathryn sa ginanap na MMFF 2017 launch at dialogue kasama ang mga producers, narinig lang namin mula sa ilang taga-ABS-CBN na siya na ang bagong Darna.

Sa ginanap na dayalogo ay sinabi ng spokesperson at execom member na si Noel Ferrer na 24 movie producers ang nagsabing sasali sila sa film festival ngayong Disyembre.

“We had 24 producers na ka-meeting namin kanina for consultation and they aired their side doon sa mga concerns sa rules and regulations and they signified their intent of joining,” aniya.

Kabilang dito ang Artikulo Uno Productions, Octo Arts, Viva Films, Premier Accounts, Cineko Productions, BG Productions, IDOLtap Productions, Actorsprime, T-Rex Productions, Quantum Films, Hollywood Ninja, Coco Martin Creative Productions, The Idea First Company, Teamwork Film Productions, Cinema Artist, APT Entertainment, Regal Entertainment, Culturtain Musicat Productions, Blackbest, Viva Films, HPI, K6 Productions, Star Cinema at Reality Entertainment.

Kasama sa pagpipilian ang “Panday” na pagbibidahan at ididirek ni Coco Martin para sa sarili niyang produksyon, ang CMCP; “Maruming Hangin” ni Joel Lamangan; “Ang Larawan” starring Rachel Alejandro at Paulo Avelino; “Citizen Jake” ni Mike de Leon; “Mindanao” ni Gil Portes at “My Fairy Tail Love Story” ni Jun Lana under Regal Films/Idea First Company.

Mag-uusap pa raw ang Regal matriarch na si Mother Lily Monteverde at Idea First producers na sina Perci Intalan at Jun Lana kung kanino ia-attribute ang pelikula, “Ayaw naman natin na maging Regal filmfest, or Star Cinema filmfest,” katwiran ni Noel Ferrer.

Minimum of two entry lang daw ang puwedeng isumite ng bawat producer na sasali sa MMFF 2017.

Kahapon, Mayo 10 ang last day ng pagbibigay ng letter of intent para sa mga nabanggit na movie producers.

“So whether finished film or script, malalaman natin sa submission na lang. But yesterday is the deadline for letter of intent sa pagsali,” say pa ni Noel.

Sa Hunyo 15, 2017 naman ang deadline ng submission of script at ang mapipiling Magic 4 ay ia-anunsyo sa Hunyo 30.

Ang deadline ng submission of finished film entries and other required documents including clippings/teaser not later than 5 p.m. of October 2 (early bird) until October 30.

Ang deliberasyon naman ng selection committee ay simula Oktubre 3-16 at anunsyo ng 4 official finished films entries ay Nobyembre 17 at submission of cash bond na P500,000 at MTRCB ratings ay sa Disyembre 1.