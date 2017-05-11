Sigaw ni G Toengi: Mocha, Andanar sanib-pwersa raw sa pagkakalat ng fake news By Jun Nardo Bandera



BINAKBAKAN muli ng US-based former actress na si G Toengi ang bagong appoint na si Mocha Uson bilang Assistant Secretary ng Philippine Communications Operation Office (PCOO) nu’ng May 8. Dahil sa bagong posisyon, tanggal na si Mocha bilang board member ng MTRCB. Sa Facebook ni G, inilabas niya ang caption na, “Uson & Andanar, now in cahoots to spread #fakenews in this current administration! No credentials or qualifications!” Hindi lang si G ang umarko ang mga kilay sa bagong posisyon ni Uson. Nalait muli siya ng netizens sa social media questioning her qualification sa posisyon. Base sa Konstitusyon ang appointment power ni President Digong Duterte kaya prerogative niya kung sino ang gusto niyang i-appoint sa posisyon. Hindi rin kailangan ang kumpirmasyon ng Commission on Appointments para maitalaga si Mocha.

