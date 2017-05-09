Julia Montes hindi na kailangan ng permanenteng ka-loveteam By Reggee Bonoan Bandera



BUSY as a bee ang drama ng tinaguriang Queen of Daytime Drama na si Julia Montes. Abala siya ngayon sa taping ng Wansapanataym Presents: Annika Pintasera at sa susunod na buwan ay sisimulan na niya ang bagong teleseryeng Victims Of Love kasama sina Angelica Panganiban, JC Santos, Paulo Avelino, Cherry Pie Picache at Lorna Tolentino mula sa Dreamscape Entertainment. Marahil ay may mga hindi pa nakakaalam na kaya tinawag na Queen of Daytime Drama si Julia ay dahil naitala ng serye niyang Doble Kara ang pinakamataas nitong rating sa daytime na 25% na never nangyari simula nu’ng magpalabas sila ng serye sa hapon. Tsika ng aming source, galing mismo kay Chief Operating Officer ng ABS-CBN na si Ms. Cory Vidanes ang titulong Queen of Daytime Drama matapos ngang umabot ng isang taon at kalahati ang dating drama series ni Julia. “Sabi nga ni Ma’am Cory, mahirap daw sundan ang serye ni Julia na nag-25%. Okay na raw ang 15, 16, 17 percent, pero ‘yung nag-25% talagang nakakabigla,” kuwento ng aming source. Hindi naman halos makapagsalita si Julia nu’ng banggitin daw sa kanya ito ng management dahil nahihiya siya. Kahit anong slot daw ilagay ang show ni Julia ay tinatangkilik, sa daytime man o sa primetime. “As far as I know si Julia palang ang nakakagawa no’n among the artists. Hindi niya kailangan ng permanent loveteam para umangat dahil puwede siyang i-partner kahit kanino,” pahayag pa sa amin.

